Here's why Tehseen Poonawalla is out of Bigg Boss?

MUMBAI: Tehseen Poonawalla, the ace news anaylst, had been making headlines since the time he entered the Bigg Boss House. Be it the way he conducts himself, stands up for what is right or comforts his fellow participants, Tehseen's journey has been nothing short of remarkable in the house. In an environment which was replete with controversies, ugly quarrels and brutal arguments, he came as a breath of fresh air in the house. However, superstar host Salman Khan just announced his eviction, leaving everyone in shock. Buzz is that he has been evicted given the current political scenario of the country. It is believed that he is needed outside the house more than inside. It is believed that he has contracts with various news channels on a certain political event that has taken place recently. We have often heard the constestants talking about how sophisticated he is. Well, we can surely say that he was one of the most classy players in the house, who wouldn't get involved in petty fights and politics. One of the most just and unbiased players in the house, Tehseen has always stood up for what is right. It's sad that Bigg Boss is losing such an outstanding player.