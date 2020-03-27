Here's why the audience can find a 'REAL CONNECT' with Shravan and Suman from Sony TV's Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

MUMBAI: Namik Paul made people go crazy about him, in shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Ek Deewana Tha and Kasautii Zindagii Kii, people love him most for his role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste.

While the show rides on the success of season 2, the earlier season of the show starred Namik Paul and Nikita Dutta playing the roles of Shravan and Suman respectively and the storyline revolves around them being inseparable childhood besties. In their growing years they have a fight and decide to go separate ways only to find them coming together as adults and falling head over heels in love.

Now, even though the actors and storyline have changed, the names of the protagonists remain the same, however this time, it is actor Mohit Kumar who plays the role of Shravan in the show while the female lead is Kanikka Kapur. The way the characters are formed is something interesting and Shravan and Suman's chemistry is gradually making its way into the hearts of the audience.

Now the one thing which makes the show different from the others is the way the characters have been designed.

It was only a while ago that we reported about the character of Kanikka, Suman being shaped close to what Kiara Advani played in Kabir Singh. Well, in television shows, generally, the characters are made to look a tad bit glamorous even if they are shown to belong from a middle class. But in this show, the characters if Suman and Shravan are shown as their ordinary self which any college going or person would be able to relate too.

How two common and ordinary people fall in love without the over the top drama is what makes the show a visual treat.

What are your thoughts on the same?