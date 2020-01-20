Here's why Vivek Dahiya is asking for Divyanka Tripathi's phone number

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the popular couples of the Telly world who has given us major relationship goals over the years with the way they have been together. The duo who met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein turned partners for life and are enjoying their marital bliss since then.



Vivek and Divyanka never fail to flaunt their love for each other by posting romantic pictures on social media. And now, Divyanka posted a throwback picture where she is donning a school uniform. The actress was seen in a white shirt black pant and a tie with a cute little ponytail. Divyanka's cuteness stole everyone's heart and while fans couldn't stop awwing, her husband Vivek had the cutest comment and a compliment for his dear wifey.



Commenting on Divyanka's post, Vivek called her 'Cutie Pie' and also asked her for her phone number. Isn't that adorable?



Take a look at Divyanka's post:



Here's what Vivek commented:



Divyanka revealed in her caption about these throwback pictures which were taken while she was shooting for her debut web-series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala where she played the role of Chef Niyati.



On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which went off-air last year in December. Meanwhile, Vivek was last seen in Qayamat Ki Raat.



What do you think about Vivek and Divyanka's cute social media PDA? Tell us in the comments.