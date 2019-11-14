News

Here's your chance to visit the Bigg Boss 13 house!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Colors' Bigg Boss is getting rave reviews.

The show is being loved by many.

The unique concept of the show this season of having the first finale after only first four week has made it more interesting and intriguing.

The show has witnessed seven wild card entries who are also trying to make a mark in the hearts of the viewers.

The makers are not leaving any stones unturned to ensure that the show is promoted well.

The channel and makers have come up with an interesting techniques to promote the show.

With a special filter on Instagram, one can actually go inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, but virtually.

Using this filter , Bigg Boss house will appear in the background, making your picture look like you're in the house.  

Many celebrities including Arjit Taneja, Diana Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Kishwer Merchant, Shruti Sharma and others have tried the filter.

Have a look at the pics:

Quite interesting, isn't it?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
 

