Hetal Yadav has a new nickname for Imlie co-star Megha Chakraborty

Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite TV shows. It is always fun to know what happens off camera on our favorite shows.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 11:44
Hetal Yadav has a new nickname for Imlie co-star Megha Chakraborty

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their performances on the show. Karan Vohra does a great job playing Atharva. Recently, Atharva and Imlie got married while Atharva still has feelings for Chini.

Also read:  Exclusive! Imlie: Atharva feels a connection with Chini, Imlie gets close to the truth of the fire accident

Imlie is doing well on the TRP charts and stands strong on the ratings and the audience loves to capture every episode with great enthusiasm. The star cast is also given a lot of love!

However, we are of the understanding, that our viewers also love to know what happens off camera on their favorite show and gathering little tidbits from the lives of their favorite stars.

Recently, we came across a little bts post from the sets of the show.

So, Hetal Yadav celebrated her birthday yesterday and the entire cast and crew of the show had many great wishes for the actress.

They had a fun celebration on set and amidst all that, Saumya Saraswat captured a video of two types of Party-goers and this made a hilarious take at Hetal Yadav’s enthusiasm and Megha’s deliberate bored outlook for the video!

Hetal reacted to this in jest and called her co-star an "Overacting ki Dukaan #Imlie mahan @chakrabortymegha"

Check out the fun video!

What do you think of their bonding?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Imlie, Chini tries hard to regain Atharva’s trust by making him jealous.

So Chini makes a grand scheme, as suggested by Choti Maa, to make Atharva beg for forgiveness for humiliating her. Chini proposes to Abhishek to make Atharva jealous as he sees her in someone else’s arms.

Chini's plan to make Atharva jealous and go back to her gets ruined when Athrava proposes to Imlie instead. Imlie and Atharva's romance takes a new turn as Chini is now running behind Atharva, meanwhile he resolves to earn Imlie's trust and love.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini plays another game with Atharva

For much news about what goes on behind the scenes on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Imlie Star Plus Chini Atharva Seerat Kapoor BTS TV news TV news BTS UPDATE TV show TellyChakkar Karan Vohra Megha Chakraborty Chaitrali Gupte Imlie
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 11:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
This is how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant displayed her love for ‘Qala’
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Bigg Boss 16 : Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sajid Khan cry bitterly as Abdu Rozik leaves the show mid–way
MUMBAI : Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he is considered one of...
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
MUMBAI : 2022 was a decent year for Varun Dhawan, but not that good for Janhavi Kapoor. Varun had two releases last...
Hetal Yadav has a new nickname for Imlie co-star Megha Chakraborty
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to be launched soon?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal

Latest Video

Related Stories
This is how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant displayed her love for ‘Qala’
This is how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant displayed her love for ‘Qala’
Bigg Boss 16 : Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sajid Khan cry bitterly as Abdu Rozik leaves the show mid–way
Bigg Boss 16 : Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sajid Khan cry bitterly as Abdu Rozik leaves the show mid–way
Gurpreet Bedi aka Keerti has a Unique way of battling Cold temperatures, check out
Gurpreet Bedi aka Keerti has a Unique way of battling Cold temperatures, check out
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to return as a host during the finale day?
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to return as a host during the finale day?
Exclusive! Chavi Pandey approached for StarPlus’s Anupamaa?
Exclusive! Chavi Pandey approached for StarPlus’s Anupamaa?
This is how much the cast of Color’s Dharampati charges per day!
This is how much the cast of Color’s Dharampati charges per day!