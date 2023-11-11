Hey Salman Khan fans! Here’s your chance to meet the superstar at the BIGG BOSS House

Salman

MUMBAI: From unusual equations brewing, to fights, dramas and romance, Bigg Boss 17 has been keeping the audiences engaged with every passing day. We've seen a lot of exciting twists over the last weeks, and after presenting BIGG BOSS fans with exciting unseen moments, live updates as well as inside scoop, Glance - a leading lockscreen platform - has yet another surprise for viewers. But, this time, it’s for all Salman Khan fans! They've launched a #YehSmartHaiBoss contest, which gives participants a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the BIGG BOSS sets.

The contest kickstarted on 1st November and will run until 31st December on the platform, providing fans with ample time to seize this incredible opportunity. At the end of the contest, three lucky winners will be chosen for an exclusive opportunity to meet Salman Khan at the BIGG BOSS house!

What's more is that with over 25 unique shows and activities centered around BIGG BOSS on Glance smart lock screen, fans can immerse themselves in Bigg Boss excitement. In fact, the ongoing season of Colors’ Bigg Boss 17 has gained significant attention since its premiere, captivating viewers with its mix of intense conflicts, friendships, and budding romances within the house. And with so much unfolding in a single episode, this season of BIGG BOSS is setting new records and keeping viewers thoroughly engaged! 

So stay tuned for more exciting updates and watch BIGG BOSS, every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm only on COLORS

