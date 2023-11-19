Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from Star Plus Show Jhanak, Shares Her Excitement For Collaborating With Star Plus Yet Again

MUMBAI : Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, has brought its audience a new show, Jhanak. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show.

Jhanak is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardship. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. Anirudh comes forward in order to safeguard Jhanak from the evil thoughts of others and marries her, only to cross each other's paths once again in the future which will make their relationship more complex. Jhanak is an emotional rollercoaster ride of Jhanak and showcases how she rises from the ashes just like a phoenix.

This is the second time that Hiba Nawab will be collaborating with Star Plus. She previously starred in Tere Shehar Mein which aired on Star Plus.

Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak in the Star Plus show Jhanak, shares, "I am super excited and nervous at the same time for my new venture, Jhanak. I am excited about my association with Star Plus once again; it is the leading channel, and I feel blessed to be a part of it again. I am collaborating with Star Plus after eight years, and making a comeback on Star Plus with Jhanak is even more special. I hope the audience garners us and the show Jhanak with love and appreciation, and the viewers relate to Jhanak's journey. Jhanak is a very simple yet complex character to essay; she has a varied range of layers that will keep unfolding step by step. We have all poured our hearts into it and performed for the show."

Jhanak, produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, will air on Star Plus on November 20 at 10.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.