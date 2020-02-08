Hiba Nawab talks about Jijaji Chhat Par Hai going off-air

MUMBAI: Sab TV's Jijaji Chhat Par Hai is a much loved and popular comedy drama. Fans are in for some sad news as it was confirmed recently that the show is going off-air.

The show has a rather decent run of over two years and was even appreciated a lot for it's comedy having managed to sustain a loyal audience. However, in the last few months, the numbers kept falling.

In an interaction with Bombay Times, Hiba Nawab, who played the leading lady on the show, said, 'There are many memories attached to this show. The journey of my character, Elaichi, has been a long one — from being a schoolgirl to becoming a married woman. It has been my most dynamic role so far, as I got to portray various characters and looks, including those of a milkmaid and a dacoit. As an artiste, my journey on the show has been full of learning and fun. The cast of the show is like my second family, who I will miss a lot.'

