Hidden Secrets! Gaurav Khanna reveals the biggest obsession of his ‘Anupamaa’ co-star Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa is one of the most popular and top-rated TV shows at present and recently the makers have launched its prequel on Disney+ Hotstar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 12:50
Gaurav-Rupali

MUMBAI: Anupamaa’s Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna often shares some BTS shots with his fans on his Instagram handle. The actor recently posted a picture along with Rupali Ganguly in the background.

In this picture, we can see Rupali Ganguly is busy on her phone. In the caption, Gaurav writes, "So wat can @rupaliganguly be doing all the time between shots with her most prized possession… her phone …i cudnt solve this mystery .. can u guys."

Also Read: OMG! Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna groves with this special person on the sets of Anupamaa, Check out

Anupamaa is one of the top-rated TV shows at present. The show stars Rupali Ganguly essaying the role of Anupama and also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna as the leads. Gaurav Khanna is playing the character of Anuj in the show. The current track of the show revolves around the engagement ceremony of Anupama and Anuj, and their fans are in love with their Jodi. They have also made a hashtag combining both their names as #MaAn.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! '#MaAnKiShaadi is a great message to the society' Gaurav Khanna on the current track of Anupamaa, love received for Anuj Kapadia and more

Speaking about the show, Anupamaa has recently got its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' which is released on 25 April, and viewers can tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to watch the show.

The prequel will see the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupama and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them are Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya, reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. The OTT version of the show was

Credit: Pinkvilla

TellyChakkar Television Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna
Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 12:50

