HIGH DRAMA: Anuj gets diagnosed with OVARIAN CANCER; Dr. Adavait marks a RE-ENTRY in Star Plus’ Anupamaa!

Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to family equations.
Anuj and Anupama are getting happily in the Shah House. Anuj pulls Anupama away from everyone to spend some quality time with her alone. Anupama blushes and she loves it when Anuj does this.

Anuj pulls Anupama close and plants a kiss on her forehead. Anupama blushes and hugs Anuj tight for a long time. Anuj and Anupama make romantic advances towards each other and are very happy to be together.

It was earlier seen that Dr Advait treated Vanraj and then Anupama who suffered from Ovarian Caner. Anupama was about to die but Dr Advait got her out of danger. Now post marriage of Anuj and Anupama the shocking news of Anuj being diagnosed with Cancer comes out.

Anupama cannot bear this shocking news of Anuj who is so good at heart and going to die soon.

Anupama cannot lead this dreadful thing happen and hence she recalls how Dr Advait treated her and hence she decides to call him to treat Anuj and get him well soon.

Will Dr Advait get ready to come to treat Anuj Kapadia?

