High Drama! Big Boss 15 contestants Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash's friendship at stake; the latter calls him 'sore loser'

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 will witness a stormy situation between good friends Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash.

As per the precap promo of the show, Bigg Boss announces that a new captaincy task is about to begin. Jay, Pratik and Nishant eagerness to take part in the task.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15': Salman tests friendships, Farah cautions Meisha, Ieshaan

Tejasswi Prakash is made the 'Sanchalak' of the task. But before the task could begin, Pratik yet again plays a spoilt sport which makes Jay and Ieshaan both furious.

The two try to complain about the same to Tejasswi, who is the sanchalak of the task. But she refuses to intervene saying she can't do anything about it as she did not see anything happening.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt becomes the new captain of the house

Jay and Ieshaan point out that Pratik had touched the task properties even before the task began and how he is playing an unfair game. They again ask Tejasswi to help them but she once again replies saying she can't. This makes Jay angry and he decides to give Pratik the taste of his own medicine and throws his task prop out.

Pratik complains to Jay and in the promo, Tejasswi seems to be taking Pratik's side. She tells Jay that he wanted to prove Pratik wrong and calls him a sore loser. The actor-turned-anchor loses his cool and asks Tejasswi to never use this statement for him.

Tejasswi and Jay have been getting along since day 1. They not only bonded well but also supported each other during each other's issues.

Credit: ETimes