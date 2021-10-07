High Drama! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal passes ill comments for Jay Bhanushali

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Simba Nagpal, once again made headlines with his distasteful comment on Jay Bhanushali's age during a task which was conducted by Mouni Roy.

During the latest episode, Simba Nagpal was seen having a conversation with Ieshaan Shegaal where he asked the latter what is he thinking about. Ieshaan’s reply was after Jay and Pratik Sehajpal's fight the previous night, he is completely blank.

Simba asks him about the scenario in the house and Ieshaan replies that he feels that Jay will try to overpower them and he can give in writing.

Simba agrees with him and says that whenever he thinks with whom he has a chance of getting into a fight, Jay's name always comes to his mind. He also goes on to give his reason for the same.

Simba tells Ishaan, "Inka problem kya hai pata hai ye joh bade log hain, inke career joh hain woh khatam hone ko hain, toh ye all out hain. Aur ye joh Umar Riaz hai na inka koi lena dena nahi hai inka ekdum start hai, fresh hain, toh ye bhi all out hain. Humna saale beech ke hain, hum known hai, humein career bhi aage badhana hai, kahin pahuch bhi chuke hain aur career aage badhana hai."

Last time when Simba age-shamed Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra had tried to make him understand that it was not needed and looked distasteful. But guess Simba has not learnt his lesson.

