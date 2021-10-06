High Drama! Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz digs at Pratik Sehajpal, calls him 'LOSER'

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Bigg boss 15 will see a major twist as Bigg Boss announced that all the Junglewasis are nominated for the coming week. As per the promo, Bigg Boss punished the housemates after Pratik Sehajpal destroyed the house properties during his fight with Jay Bhanushali. As a punishment, Bigg Boss announced that all the junglewasis will be nominated for the coming week.

After hearing this, Umar Riaz was the first one to react. He took a jibe at Bigg Boss and said that it is insane how Pratik broke things in the house and they are getting nominated. He added further that now even they can break things and get nominated. He did not leave the topic here. He called Pratik Sehajpal a 'loser'. Umar said we have got losers in the house, let's welcome them.

This did not stop here, even the other housemates were unhappy with the decision and they were seen voicing out their opinions. While Jay looked disappointed and shared that he felt that Bigg Boss would at least reprimand him.

Vishal Kotian also expressed his displeasure and asked Bigg Boss that when Pratik got physical with Jay, he did not intervene and now if one of them will get physical, he should think twice before taking a decision. He even challenged the makers to air whatever he is saying.

The atmosphere in the house is surely getting heated up because of the fights amongst the contestants.

Credit: Etimes