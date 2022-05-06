HIGH DRAMA: Karan is BEYOND SHOCKED to see Rishabh and Preeta sharing an INTENSE and PASSIONATE hug in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya!

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Currently, Preeta has to leave to bring Rishabh and because of this, her marriage with Karan gets into trouble. The story takes an interesting turn when Karan who actually planned to make Preeta realize her love and make her confess gets disheartened after not finding her at the house.

On the other hand, Natasha is elated as she is sure that she will get a permanent place at the Mansion now.

Natasha sweetly provokes Karan making him misunderstand Preeta and he finally gets married to Natasha. Preeta who has come there with Rishabh gets shocked seeing him and breaks down. Even though her emotional pain is high, she confronts him while the whole Luthras stand against her.

Preeta finally realizes her worth and decides to leave him and the mansion.

In the episodes ahead, Rishabh and Preeta are much tensed and hurt over the phase they have been through. Rishabh finally kicked Sherlyn out of the show where Preeta too exposed Prithvi.

Preeta feels much sad about her behaviour with entire Luthra family when they were very sweet.

On the other side Rishabh is also hurt as Luthra family always treated Sherlyn like their daughter but she was always evil to them.

Further Preeta cries as she feels she has lost her Karan as he agreed to marry Natasha. But Rishabh takes Preeta hand in hand and promises that he will never let Karan leave her. The duo hugs when Karan witness them together and turn suspicious.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show.

