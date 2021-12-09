HIGH DRAMA: Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh get into a MASSIVE FIGHT; “Main pakk gaya hoon tumse,” says Ritesh!

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant recently entered the Bigg Boss house with husband Ritesh and the two are already wrecking havoc inside the house.

Rakhi recently got into a fight with Abhijeet Bichukale who said that Ritesh was ‘bhade ka husband’ post which she started pulling his hair and fighting with him. Now, the latest episode witnessed a major fight break out between the husband and wife. Ritesh got annoyed with Rakhi when she tried to explain him the game and asked him to not get influenced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai.

She told Ritesh that he would ultimately get betrayed because they are good players and well-versed with the game while he is not. He understood and said a yes but got irritated by her constant reminders.

While everyone was busy planning and plotting for the ‘Ticket to finale’ task, Ritesh lost his cool and screamed at Rakhi. He stated that he has understood what she is trying to say and doesn’t want to listen to it again and again.

“Mai jaan raha hu, tum mujhe baar baar kya samjha rhi ho. Tum mere paas mat aao na yaar, mai jaan rha hu. Tumne jo bol diya m samjh gya, ye mujhe sikhane lag rahi hai yaar (Stop repeating it, I’ve understood what you want to say. Stop instructing me and don’t come near me),” he said while shouting.

Rakhi turned around and quietly went away. However, this topic rose up again between them and she expressed her anger. She blamed him for not listening to her and getting influenced by Devoleena and Rashami instead. “Tumhe meri nahi sunna hai, tumhe unki sunna hai. Unki baaton mein aake tumne mujhe to gali deke bhagaya (You won’t listen to me but them),” she said.

Ritesh who kept listening for a bit got annoyed once again and said that he would request Bigg Boss to get him out of the game. “Main jake Bigg Boss se bolta hoon ki mujhe hatao. Main pakk gaya hoon tumse,” he said.

CREDIT: TOI