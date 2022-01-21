HIGH DRAMA: Rakhi Sawant’s FLIPPING STRATEGY gets EXPOSED! Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee end up almost HITTING each other on Bigg Boss 15

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have been at loggerheads from the time they entered Bigg Boss 15 as wild cards.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, the new task is once again going to create major disruptions in the house. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee almost try to hit each other as Rakhi Sawant’s flipping strategy gets exposed. Rashami gets annoyed with Rakhi's flipping game and screams saying that Devoleena is using Rakhi and she is letting herself to be used. Even Rajiv Adatia defends Rashami and tells Rakhi to use her brains. Rashami tells Rakhi, “Sab uske kehne pe karegi kya.”

Devoleena tries to convince Rakhi saying, “Mujhe jeetao, usko hara.” Later, Rashami can be seen crying and yelling at Devoleena saying, “Jhuthi, logon ko istemal karti hai (You are a liar, you take advantage of others).”

Saying this, Rashami comes forward to hit Devoleena but Rajiv Adatia comes in between to stop her. Devoleena also raises her hand and can be heard saying, “How dare you to touch me.” In the end of the video, Rakhi can be seen with a pen, waiting to write her final decision.

