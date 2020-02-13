High on music and energy! Yo Yo Honey Singh performs at a concert in West Bengal packed with over 2 lakh people; Fan-frenzy takes over!

MUMBAI: Fans have an everlasting love for the songs that have been sung and created by Yo Yo Honey Singh and are surely everyone’s party hits for all seasons. Recently, the rapper performed at a concert in Haldia and experienced immense fan frenzy.

Sharing the love on his Instagram, the rapper has been constantly receiving love and shares, "Lakho mei pyaare fans ... aur West Bengal se Baatey."

The singer also shared a video showcasing the massive fan frenzy that he experienced at the concert

The next hit by Yo Yo Honey Singh is being awaited by all and the audiences cannot wait to shake a leg on some new hits and add some more songs to their playlists already. The rapper has always given the best of songs and even at the concert his latest hits were the perfect songs, that the fans wanted to party on- namely, Dheere Dheere and many others. The music sensation often treats his fans with shows and tours.

Some of Honey Singh's evergreen and groovy hits include Chaar bottle vodka, Dheere Dheere, Chote Chote Peg, Blue eyes and much more. The songs have become party anthems and no celebrations are complete without the same.