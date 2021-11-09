HIGH POINT DRAMA! Major SHOWDOWN between Ram-Priya after the latter gets Akshay-Shivina married in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently one of the most-watched shows on the small screens.

The show that hit the small screens a few months ago is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor brought back the second season of the show and it has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been roped in to play Ram and Priya in this season and they have proved to be the right choice.

We all know that Ram and Priya are trying their best to adjust to each other after their marriage.

While the viewers have seen some sensitive and fun moments between the two, their cute nok-jhok is always to watch out for.

We all know that Nandini tried her best to break Akshay and Shivina's alliance.

She tried all means to do so but could not succeed and at last took Ram's help for the same.

Ram and Priya are totally against each other as Ram agreed with Nandini and decided to break Akshay and Shivina's wedding.

Meanwhile, Priya had decided that she will make sure that Akshay and Shivina get married.

It wasn't easy for Priya to take such a big step but still, she risked her relationship with Ram for Shivina and Akshay's happiness.

As per the latest promo, Ram along with his friends finally reaches the temple.

However, it’s too late as Akshay and Shivina are already married.

Priya made sure that she fulfills the promise given to Akshay and Shivina.

But now, a major problem lies ahead in Priya's life as she will have to face Ram's wrath for going against him and taking such a big step.

Ram lashes out at Priya and questions her for taking such a big decision on behalf of his sister.

A major showdown takes place between Ram and Priya at the temple.

Will Ram ever be able to forgive Priya for this? What holds in Ram and Priya's future after this? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

