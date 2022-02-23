High-voltage drama iss hafte &TV par!

MUMBAI: This week, crime takes centre stage across all &TV shows, where some are kidnapped while others are put behind bars. About &TV's Baal Shiv upcoming Sati Dahan track, Mahadev (Siddharth Arora) in Baal Shiv shares, "Sati goes against her father, Prajapati Daksh (Tej Sapru), to marry Shiv (Siddharth Arora) because of which he does not invite the couple to Yagna despite Sati being his favourite daughter. Due to her parental bond, Sati ignores the social etiquette and her husband's suggestion to not attend the Yagna, and she joins the ceremony alone. However, she is humiliated and insulted by her father for marrying Shiva. Unable to bear Mahadev's and her insult, Sati walks into the sacrificial fire and immolates herself, leaving Mahadev angry. Will Mahadev's uncontrollable anger result in destruction?". About &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? track, Ramesh Prasad Mishra (Ambrish Bobby) shares, "The whole mohalla is talking about a thief who has stolen a diamond worth Rs. 500 crores! The thief named Heera hides the stolen diamond in the haveli. But since he does not have access to the haveli and wants his stolen diamonds back, he disguises himself as a poor man searching for a job. Mishra hires him as his servant. Soon, Mishra starts teasing Mirza (Pawan Singh) by showing off that he can afford a servant, which Mirza cannot. Jealous Mirza (Pawan Singh) tries to get Heera on his side. Amidst all the commotion, Heera finds the hidden diamond and attempts to flee. Will Mishra and Mirza figure out the truth about Heera and get him arrested?".

About & TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan track, Bimlesh (Sapna Sikarwar) shares, "Everyone in the family is impressed with Bimlesh's dancing and acting skills, so they motivate her to become a film star. Meanwhile, Hritik (Aryan Prajapati) and Ranbir (Somya Azad) also realise their interest in becoming stars. A man named Ram Bhopal Verma eavesdrops on their conversation and claims to be a casting director. To impress and gain both the boy's trust, he starts making them rob people in the town in the name of training them for the big screen. But Ram Bhopal Verma crosses the line when he asks Hritik and Ranbir to call Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) and act as if they are kidnapped. Will the boys realise the true motive of the fraudulent casting director? Or will they fall prey to his false promise and end up in jail.” About &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai track, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) shares, "Angoori Bhabi (Shubhangi Atre) gets to know that her life is at risk. Amma (Soma Rathod) suggests that to save her, Angoori Bhabi has to accuse one of her well-respected neighbours of a crime and put them behind bars for at least seven days. Angoori plans with Teeka (Vaibhav Mathur) and makes him take up the get-up of a beggar and act dead, which leads to the arrest of Vibhuti. Meanwhile, Anita is worried about her missing husband while arranging dinner for an investor, Mc'Melon and wants Vibhuti’s presence. How will Vibhuti prove his innocence and get out of jail?”

Watch Baal Shiv at 8:00 pm, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? at 9:30 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV