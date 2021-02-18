HIGH VOLTAGE DRAMA to unfold in Kaatelal & Sons

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We've been on the forefront in reporting updates about upcoming tracks from various shows.

Now, we have an exclusive update about the upcoming track of Sony SAB's Kaatelal & Sons.

The current track of the show revolves around Garima and Susheela standing up for their family and saving them from being caused a financial loss by fighting others.

In the upcoming track of the show, Jagat Seth crosses his line and defames Garima and Susheela by branding them as goons and raising a question on their characters. This leaves Dharampal agitated.

Furthermore, Dharampal gets furious and with his fractured hand tries to hit Jagat seth but his hand freezes. Dharamapal falls unconscious and is rushed to hospital immediately.

How will Garima and Susheela handle this situation?

Kaatelal & Sons is produced by Contiloe Pictures. The show has a stellar star cast including Megha Chakroborty, Jiya Shankar, Paras Arora, Ankit Mohan, Ashok Lokhande, Hemaakshi Ujjain among others.

