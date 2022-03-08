Hilarious! Abrar Qazi's picture has a connection with Ranveer Singh's controversial photoshoot, check it out

MUMBAI: Abrar Qazi is amongst the most well-known and talented actors in the entertainment business. He has become a style-icon. With his performance in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein, he is winning the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Rudraksh Khurana.

Fans adore his on-screen chemistry with actress Sargun Kaur Luthra. Abrar debuted in the film Laila Majnu playing the character of Zaid.

He is best known for his role as Raghu Jadhav in Gathbandhan. Moreover, he has also made his digital debut on OTT platform Amazon Prime's The Family Man as Kareem.

It’s Abrar Qazi’s birthday today and he is getting a lot of wishes and blessing from everyone, be it his fans, co-stars or friends. But amid all this, there’s one birthday wish that is making fans laugh out loud. Abrar’s co-star, Altamash Faraz aka Armaan has wished Abrar by posting a hilarious picture of him which is similar to that of Ranveer Singh’s controversial nude photoshoot.

Check out the post below:

Tell us in the comments how much this entertained you.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.