Hilarious! Abrar Qazi's picture has a connection with Ranveer Singh's controversial photoshoot, check it out

Fans adore his on-screen chemistry with actress Sargun Kaur Luthra. Abrar debuted in the film Laila Majnu playing the character of Zaid.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 19:48
Hilarious! Abrar Qazi's picture has a connection with Ranveer Singh's controversial photoshoot, check it out

MUMBAI: Abrar Qazi is amongst the most well-known and talented actors in the entertainment business. He has become a style-icon. With his performance in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein, he is winning the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Rudraksh Khurana.

Fans adore his on-screen chemistry with actress Sargun Kaur Luthra. Abrar debuted in the film Laila Majnu playing the character of Zaid. 

He is best known for his role as Raghu Jadhav in Gathbandhan. Moreover, he has also made his digital debut on OTT platform Amazon Prime's The Family Man as Kareem.

Also read - Super-Hot! Here's a proof that Abrar Qazi has the coolest collection of overcoats!

It’s Abrar Qazi’s birthday today and he is getting a lot of wishes and blessing from everyone, be it his fans, co-stars or friends. But amid all this, there’s one birthday wish that is making fans laugh out loud. Abrar’s co-star, Altamash Faraz aka Armaan has wished Abrar by posting a hilarious picture of him which is similar to that of Ranveer Singh’s controversial nude photoshoot.

Check out the post below:

Tell us in the comments how much this entertained you.

Also read - Super-Hot! Here's a proof that Abrar Qazi has the coolest collection of overcoats!

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

 

Abrar Qazi Sargun Kaur Luthra Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein Rudraksh Preesha Ruhi Saransh RuSha Gathbandhan Laila Majnu Zaid Divyanka Tripathi TellyChakkar
Like
5
Love
6
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 08/03/2022 - 19:48

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! It's raining cakes for Abrar Qazi as his birthday is being celebrated on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI: Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have become household names for Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Evil! Pakhi crushes Sai’s happiness with a refusal
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Everyone’s busy with the wedding, Asur plans something big
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
MUST READ! 'It is like I have gotten another job' - says Amitabh Bachchan on the beginning of the 14th installment of Kaun Banega Crorepati
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly- world.  Also read:...
Hot and Sexy! Karishma Tanna will leave you awestruck in these sexy Bralettes and Bikinis
MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna is a well-known and brilliant actress in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the diva...
Shocking! Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Shagun Pandey gets mobbed by his fans; check out his reaction
MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors on television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa...
Recent Stories
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
OMG! Kangana Ranaut says #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend is Aamir Khan’s strategy to promote the film
Latest Video