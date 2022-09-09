HILARIOUS! Aishwarya Sharma and Vihan Verma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin give major sibling goals and will leave you in splits

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. One of the reasons that the show is successful because the cast shares a great bond. Find out more here.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 11:08
MUMBAI :  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

One of the reasons that the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and understanding between the stars of the show. The entire star cast gets along with each other, and they have a fun time on the sets, which one can see in the BTS videos they share.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Mohit aka Aishwarya Sharma and Vihan Verma are the perfect BRO-SIS duo in reality

Aishwarya Sharma recently took to her Instagram and shared a fun reel with Vihan Verma.

Check out the video here:

Aishwarya and Vihan might not share a great bond on-screen but off-screen they are like brother and sister. Initially, when he joined the show it was quite casual and then when he opened up, Aishwarya said they were like gossip queens. They share a great camaraderie and Aishwarya even tied Vihan rakhi.


They keep pulling each other’s legs and have a lot of fun on set. The audience really loves the track of the show and they can’t wait to see what is going to happen next.


ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on his equation with his wife Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt post-marriage, says, "I am much crazier as a person than she is"

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

