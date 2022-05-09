Hilarious! Akshay Kumar takes a funny jibe at Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma Show, deets inside

Akshay Kumar and his stellar cast that includes Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, producer Jackky Bhagnani and Chandrachur Singh graced The Kapil Sharma Show

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 16:25
MUMBAI : The first episode of the most popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show began with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar along with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta, producer Jackky Bhagnani and Chandrachur Singh.

In his hilarious style, the latest promo shows Kapil welcomes the guests and asks Akshay how he is looking young with every passing year to which Khiladi Kumar responds that he keeps an evil eye on everything and because of him his movies are not working at the box office.
 
"Yeh aadmi itni nazar lagata hai, sab cheezo pe. Dekho, meri filmon pe, paison pe nazar daal di. Ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi."(This man had an evil eye on everything from my money to films and see now none of my movies are working).

Kapil introduced his family on the show with new contestants including Srishty Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Shrikant Maski and Siddharth Sagar.

Later, comedian Kiku Sharda took the stage as laundry waali Gudiya and asks Akshay to apologise to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, saying he took his clothes for washing and got delayed due to which he got himself clicked without them.

He said: " I wash his clothes. One day, I got a little late in getting them across to him, and that was when somebody came and took his photos without clothes."

