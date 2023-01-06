HILARIOUS! Anupamaa's Sagar Parekh aka Samar has the funniest birthday wish for on-screen ladylove Nishi Saxena; Check out

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is the most loved show on small screens.

The viewers are in love with the show's storyline and the ongoing twists and turns are leaving everyone glued to the screens.

We all have seen how Anupama and Anuj finally meet and he confesses the truth to her.

While things are clear between the two, more trouble and drama awaits them.

The show is now gearing up for Samar and Dimpy's wedding which will bring more drama.

The Shah family is not happy with Dimpy and things are not going to be easy for anyone.

While the viewers enjoy a lot of drama on-screen, the star cast is having a great time shooting.

Sagar Parekh who plays Samar is being loved for his performance and so is Dimpy who is being played by Nishi Saxena.

Well, Sagar and Dimpy's on-screen camaraderie is mindblowing as they share a very good bond off-screen as well.

Today being Nishi's birthday, Sagar took to social media to wish his to-be on-screen wife Nishi.

While Sagar had the sweetest wish for his co-star, he did not forget to pull her leg on her special day.

Take a look:



We are sure Nishi will have a fun response to Sagar's wish.

Here's wishing Nishi a very happy birthday!

