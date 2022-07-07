HILARIOUS! THIS Banni Chow Home Delivery actor turns a SAVIOUR for Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra by taking up a new profession

The show's story is about Banni, an independent and brave woman who runs a food delivery business, crosses paths with Yuvan, an oppressed young man with special needs, and their lives change. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 23:37
HILARIOUS! THIS Banni Chow Home Delivery actor turns a SAVIOUR for Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra by taking up a new profession

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times. 

The show has recently hit the small screens with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead role. 

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show. 

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued. 

The show's story is about Banni, an independent and brave woman who runs a food delivery business, crosses paths with Yuvan, an oppressed young man with special needs, and their lives change. 

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery : Oh No! Ulka Gupta aka Banni's this act has left makers in trouble, Here's why

Going by the current situation, Yuvan is in deep trouble and now it seems his tauji will come to his rescue. 

We all know that Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is currently entertaining the viewers with the amazing content. 

Every actor from the Star Plus show is present who plays amazing games.

We had recently reported about Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor gracing the show to promote Shamshera. 

And now, we have come across a video where one of the actors from Banni Chow Home Delivery changing his profession. 

Well, it is none other than Rajendra Chawla who plays the role of Pravisht aka Yuvan's grandfather is seen selling buttermilk pouches and biscuits on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by sumaan (@fahmbul_addicted)

Rajendra is leaving everyone in splits with his fun act. 

We wonder what will be Pravisht's reaction seeing his grandfather seeing buttermilk. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: OMG! These actors refused the role of Yuvan in Banni Chow Home Delivery

Star Plus Banni Chow Home Delivery Pravisht Mishra Ulka Gupta Barrister Babu Anchal Sahu Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 23:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi and Virat recall their past, this leaves Sai furious
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: What! Saroj still hopes for Kanha and Anjali to get together and get married
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: OMG! Check out the BTS pictures of the contestants doing the stunts with wild Lions
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
HILARIOUS! THIS Banni Chow Home Delivery actor turns a SAVIOUR for Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra by taking up a new profession
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times.  The show has recently...
Parineetii: OMG! Parineet overhears Shreya and her friend’s conversation
MUMBAI: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Kumkum Bhagya: Woah! Ranbir asks Pallavi to accept Prachi as his wife
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Recent Stories
Dilip Kumar
Must Read! ‘King lives forever’, Netizens remember Late Dilip Kumar on his 1st death anniversary
Latest Video