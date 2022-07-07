HILARIOUS! THIS Banni Chow Home Delivery actor turns a SAVIOUR for Yuvan aka Pravisht Mishra by taking up a new profession

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows of current times.

The show has recently hit the small screens with Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta in the lead role.

Pravisht plays the role of Yuvan and Ulka is seen as Banni in the show.

The duo's fresh pairing is loved by the viewers.

We all know that the show is witnessing a lot of amazing twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued.

The show's story is about Banni, an independent and brave woman who runs a food delivery business, crosses paths with Yuvan, an oppressed young man with special needs, and their lives change.

Going by the current situation, Yuvan is in deep trouble and now it seems his tauji will come to his rescue.

We all know that Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is currently entertaining the viewers with the amazing content.

Every actor from the Star Plus show is present who plays amazing games.

We had recently reported about Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor gracing the show to promote Shamshera.

And now, we have come across a video where one of the actors from Banni Chow Home Delivery changing his profession.

Well, it is none other than Rajendra Chawla who plays the role of Pravisht aka Yuvan's grandfather is seen selling buttermilk pouches and biscuits on the sets of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Take a look:

Rajendra is leaving everyone in splits with his fun act.

We wonder what will be Pravisht's reaction seeing his grandfather seeing buttermilk.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

