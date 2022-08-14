Hilarious! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare teases Rohit Suchanti with THIS name | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter when it comes to fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

He is one of the actors who constantly updates his fans about his life through social media.

Recently, we came across a video wherein we saw that Rohit is been teased by Aishwarya.

He took to his social media and uploaded a video wherein Aishwarya at the end, called Rohit an animal as a befitting reply to Rohit’s teasing of her as an animal.

He captioned it, “Ek second Kya boli ???”

Have a look!

Talking about the show, in the upcoming track of the show, we will see that Malishka got successful in rescuing Balwinder as a fake pandit Ji from the Oberoi House. In the midst of all, Ayush keeps on doubting and questioning Malishka about her evil plans against Lakshmi.

But soon after winding up the pooja, Malishka reaches her house. Firstly, Sonia questions her and then Ayush reaches her house and tries to punch her.

