Hilarious! Bhagyalakshmi: It's Maera and Rishi v/s Ayush and Shalu in this impromptu face-off, the results are unbelievable!

MUMBAI: 'Bhagyalakshmi,' a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed.

Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show starring Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare, is one of the channel's most popular shows. Uday Tikekar, Sooraj Thapar, and Smita Bansal are among the veteran and acclaimed actors in the cast.

The show's actors frequently use their social media accounts to share behind-the-scenes photos from their shoots, catch up with co-stars, and give fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from the show.

The cast has great offscreen bonding no matter how complex or twisted their relationship on the show gets. In a fun video Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Maera Mishra, and Munira Kudrati are seen dancing goofily on new Instagram viral trends, check it out!

Fans are loving these light-hearted fun moments since there is high tension drama on the show.

Currently, Rishi tells Lakshmi that he loves her as well, Lakshmi is shocked.

Upon seeing Lakshmi with Rishi, Malishka quickly takes his arm and shows him the ring she has chosen for their engagement and she again keeps repeating it in front of Lakshmi.

Lakshmi replies to Malishka saying that not every beautiful thing is meant for everyone, you might be able to afford it but that does not mean that you deserve it.

Rishi is shocked upon hearing this.

