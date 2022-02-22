Hilarious! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa pull each other’s legs as they talk about their kids

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa who is expecting their first kid in a couple of months, recently got candid about a number of things related to the unborn child and whether or not they will have more.

When her husband joked that she should overtake her mother (who had three children), the comedian said, “Maa toh meri velli thi, main velli nahi hoon (My mother had a lot of time on her hands but I don’t).”

Talking about having more kids in the future, Bharti Singh said that Haarsh Limbachiyaa is open to the idea if they like the experience of parenthood. She said, “Sabzi thodi hai ki agar khayenge aur mazaa aaya sabko toh aur bana lenge! Aise nahi hota. Main itne mahine ghar nahi baith sakti, main ek independent ladki hoon (It’s not a curry that if everyone enjoys, we will make more. That is not how it works. I can’t sit at home for so many months, I am an independent woman).”

On the work front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are currently hosting the Colors’ reality show Hunarbaaz together. The show talent is being judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

