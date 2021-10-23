Hilarious! Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali makes fun of Karan Kundrra for this reason

MUMBAI: A promo for the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode showed Hina Khan as a guest, giving the contestants some challenges. The first challenge showed the boys answering a bunch of questions and the girls waxing their arms and legs if they got the answers wrong.

Jay Bhanushali’s leg was waxed by Afsana Khan. “Baal ke saath poori khaal bhi nikaal degi yeh" (She is ripping off my skin too along with my hair), he said, leaving the others in splits. He asked her to give him a countdown before peeling off the next strip but she pulled it off after just saying ‘one’.

Screaming in pain, the actor said, “Abbe one pe nahi, three pe hota hai humesha" (You are supposed to count to three before doing it, not one).

Karan Kundrra was next, with Shamita Shetty giving the punishment to him. Hina asked Karan if Shamita is missing Raqesh Bapat. After Shamita waxed his arm, Karan howled in pain and said, “Yeh Raqesh ka pain mereko hua" (I felt Raqesh’s pain).

Hina then asked contestants to fold a blanket, as a pair, but while dancing. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal’s sensuous dance made her cheer and exclaim, “That’s hot!”

When it was Karan’s turn, he danced seductively with Nishant Bhat, leaving everyone in splits. At one point, they threw the blanket over their heads, pretending to kiss underneath it. Seeing their performance, Jay said, “Aaj pata chala ki Karan ka koi love angle kyun nahi ban raha yahaan par" (Now I know why Karan has not found a love angle inside the Bigg Boss 15 house).

Credits: Hindustan Times