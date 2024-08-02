Hilarious: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui wins once again, DEFEATS Kumkum Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat; says ‘Loser log…’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 got over only recently declaring Munawar Faruqui as the winner of the season. The runners-up of the season were Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra.

All the contestants have gained massive fame after their participation on the show. They have been papped recently too and are making the best of their fame and success. There are many who have been singing their next projects after their stint in the nation's most controversial reality show. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui confirmed to participate in the show )

Speaking about Munawar, he saw the support of many celebrities from the industry in the likes of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra and others. One of them was his close friend Paras Kalnawat who is currently seen in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

As Munawar emerged a winner, he met his good pal Paras and it seems like they went out for a bowling match and spent a great time at the court.

Paras took to his social media handle to share a post of the match he had with Munawar and how the latter won it!

For the uninitiated, Munawar has been visiting various places where he is being papped by the photographers and media. All the contestants are on cloud nine and are making their presence felt at various parties and are making most of their fame and love by the fans.

