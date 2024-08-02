Hilarious: Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui wins once again, DEFEATS Kumkum Bhagya actor Paras Kalnawat; says ‘Loser log…’

As Munawar has emerged a winner, he met his good pal Paras and it seems like they went out for a bowling match and spent a great time at the court. Paras took to his social media handle to share a post of the match he had with Munawar and how the latter won it!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 12:27
Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 got over only recently declaring Munawar Faruqui as the winner of the season. The runners-up of the season were Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra.

All the contestants have gained massive fame after their participation on the show. They have been papped recently too and are making the best of their fame and success. There are many who have been singing their next projects after their stint in the nation's most controversial reality show. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui confirmed to participate in the show )

Speaking about Munawar, he saw the support of many celebrities from the industry in the likes of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula, Karan Kundrra and others. One of them was his close friend Paras Kalnawat who is currently seen in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

As Munawar emerged a winner, he met his good pal Paras and it seems like they went out for a bowling match and spent a great time at the court.

Paras took to his social media handle to share a post of the match he had with Munawar and how the latter won it!

Take a look:

1111

For the uninitiated, Munawar has been visiting various places where he is being papped by the photographers and media. All the contestants are on cloud nine and are making their presence felt at various parties and are making most of their fame and love by the fans.

Show your love for Munawar and Paras in the comment section below! (Also Read: Bigg Boss 17 contestant Munawar Faruqui awkward moment when a fan asked him to marry his sister!)

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information on your favourite television shows, Hindi movies and OTT projects. 

Paras Kalnawat MUNAWAR FARUQUI Kumum Bhagya Zee TV Colors Jio Cinema bigg boss 17 TV news bowling match TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/08/2024 - 12:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hottie! Social media star Angel Rai surely making our jaws drops with her hot pictures
MUMBAI: Social media star Angel Rai has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning their hearts with her...
Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal
MUMBAI: Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal is a show which recently went on-air produced by CLS Entertainment Private Limited on...
Jhanak: Really! Jhanak will have sindoor in her headline and take Anirudh Bose’s name
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Stunning! Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares her first pregnancy photos; Check out here!
MUMBAI: Priya Malik, who captured viewers' hearts during her time on Bigg Boss 9, is about to give birth to her first...
OMG! Udaariyaan's Aditi Bhagat compares herself to THIS movie character, check it out
MUMBAI: Pushpa Impossible is an Indian television drama series produced by Jamnadas Majethia under Hats Off Productions...
OMG! Kapil Sharma alleges primary accused fraudster Dilip Chhabria attempted to shift blame onto him; Details Inside!
MUMBAI: Actor and stand-up Kapil Sharma told ED that the car designer Dilip Chhabria, who is suspected of defrauding...
Recent Stories
Gin Ke Dus
Trailer Out! Get ready to watch super thriller ‘Gin Ke Dus’ in theatres, Check out the trailer inside
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Het Makwana
Exclusive! I have waited to play the role of Krishna ever since I began my career: Het Makwana on Tulsidham Ke Laddu Gopal
Priya Malik
Stunning! Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares her first pregnancy photos; Check out here!
Aditi Bhagat
OMG! Udaariyaan's Aditi Bhagat compares herself to THIS movie character, check it out
Kapil Sharma
OMG! Kapil Sharma alleges primary accused fraudster Dilip Chhabria attempted to shift blame onto him; Details Inside!
Neetha Shetty
Lol! Mann Sundar's Neetha Shetty recreates the famous 'Orry Pose', check it out
Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva
Really! Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdeva address speculation on relationship status following Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame; Know more here!