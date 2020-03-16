Hilarious! Channa Mereya’s Niyati Fatnani has this important question for co-star Karan Wahi

 The lead couple, Ginni and Aditya, played by Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi are also getting accepted by the audience.

Hilarious! Channa Mereya’s Niyati Fatnani has this important question for co-star Karan Wahi

MUMBAI: Star Bharat’s new show Channa Mereya is wowing the audiences with its unique story and fantastic acting.

The lead couple, Ginni and Aditya, played by Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi are also getting accepted by the audience.

Both of them are quite active on social media, and they keep sharing pictures and videos from the sets of the show.

Recently, we came across a video shared by Niyati on her social media featuring the cast of the show.

Check out the video below:

In this video, Niyati is seen enacting a famous dialogue of a Bollywood film. She tells Karan if he can do the household chores and ask if he can cook. When he replies in negative, she states that he has then wash the utensils. The whole video is too cute and funny. This surely is a treat for all the fans of the show and Karan and Niyati fans.

Meanwhile on the show, the wedding of Aditya and Ginni is over and she is getting ready for her first cooking ritual in the house.

Tell us what you think of the hilarious video of Niyati and Karan.

Latest Video