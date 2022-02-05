Hilarious! Check out how Sumbul aka Imlie turned into the biggest supporter of Fahmaan aka Aryan!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. It is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum. It has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. But do you know that they bond well off screen too? Recently, Sumbul took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a video and called herself the biggest supporter of Fahmaan Khan. She captioned the video as, “Tell you I’m his support system @Fahmaankhan.”

To which Fahmaan replied, “when did this happen.”

In this video, Fahmaan is talking the support of Sumbul’s leg to keep his leg.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Imlie will finally patch up with her mother as she was upset about fighting with her and not talking to her. She wanted to apologise to her mother but she didn't know how to speak to her after saying so much to her.

Aryan finally brings Meethi home, and that’s when Imlie apologises to her and the two patch up. Meethi tells her that Aryan is very nice, and he does love and care about her a lot. She didn't want her to make a mistake by not marrying him.

Well, it will be interesting to see if Imlie will understand Aryan’s worth or not.

