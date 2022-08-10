HILARIOUS! Check out the Rajiv Adatia’s reply to Anupama

MUMBAI : Social media is one such platform where things go viral within the blink of an eye.

The trends keep changing now and then. Actors and actresses often follow the trends and make such reels on social media.

Currently, Rupali Ganguly's popular dialogue from Anupamaa is going viral.

The monologue has been creating an impact as it highlights a woman’s rights as an individual.

Many Bollywood and television stars made reels on this monologue. Janhvi Kapoor, Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Vidya Balan, and Uorfi Javed are some of them and it is leaving the fans in splits.

RecentlyRajiv Adatia took to instagram and created his own version in reply to Rupali aka Anupama. It looks hilarious and the fans love it.

Rajiv wrote, “Anupama part 2? By the way, you know I love you Rupali!”

Check it out here:

Rajiv rose to fame recently with the reality show Khatron ke Khiladi. His humour and ways were loved by the fans.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show has been ruling the television screens and winning the hearts of the viewers with its track.

The plot recently got very intense. Anupama is worried about Pari and is determined to bring her back home. Now, Anupama reaches the temple to pray and luckily, finds Paritosh and Pari there.

She brings them home and Paritosh will be seen demanding another chance. He wants his family back and wants to be there for Pari.

On the other hand, Pakhi and Adhik seem to be getting closer by the day.If reports are to be believed, Pakhi is so madly in love with him, unaware of Adhik’s ulterior motives, that she will decide that she is ready to be intimate with him.

The audience can’t wait to find out what will happen next.

