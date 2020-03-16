Hilarious! Check out what Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya are upto

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing our viewers some exciting news.

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Ram and Priya to lead a happy family with Pihu

As we already know that our TV actors work day and night to bring to us exciting episodes of your favorite TV shows, here’s what Ram and Priya are upto as they are still busy shooting.

Nakuul and Disha are busy shooting at filmcity and they are having a fun moment together as Nakuul is taking a picture and Disha is very cutely trying to sabotage it. He very adoringly calls her a ‘Wild Peacock’ as she is seen behind him flailing her hands.

Take a look at the picture:

We know how much you adore your favorite jodi from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and how well this new couple is working together to create magic on your TV screens.

In the show, currently we see how Priya is back in Ram’s life and let’s see when they will reunite.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Ram and Priya to lead a happy family with Pihu