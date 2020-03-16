Hilarious! Check out what Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya are upto

Nakuul and Disha are busy shooting at filmcity and they are having a fun moment together as Nakuul is taking a picture and Disha is trying to sabotage it. He very adoringly calls her a ‘Wild Peacock’ as she is seen behind him flailing her hands.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 23:20
Hilarious! Check out what Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya are upto

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing our viewers some exciting news.

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Ram and Priya to lead a happy family with Pihu

As we already know that our TV actors work day and night to bring to us exciting episodes of your favorite TV shows, here’s what Ram and Priya are upto as they are still busy shooting.

Nakuul and Disha are busy shooting at filmcity and they are having a fun moment together as Nakuul is taking a picture and Disha is very cutely trying to sabotage it. He very adoringly calls her a ‘Wild Peacock’ as she is seen behind him flailing her hands.

Take a look at the picture:

We know how much you adore your favorite jodi from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and how well this new couple is working together to create magic on your TV screens.

In the show, currently we see how Priya is back in Ram’s life and let’s see when they will reunite.

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Also read: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Ram and Priya to lead a happy family with Pihu

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Shubhaavi Choksey Kanupriya Pandit Pranav Misshra Piyush Sachdev Abhay Bhargav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/28/2022 - 23:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Udaariyaan: Upcoming Drama! Another failed attempt by Jasmine to separate Fateh and Tejo
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The upcoming episode will showcase some...
Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Shiva’s romantic plan for Raavi creates another trouble for her
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Romantic! Gear up for yet another romantic dance performance by AbhiRa in YRKKH, Deets inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Pihu saves Ram from Kanika
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. Also read -...
Hilarious! Check out what Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya are upto
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another yummy update from the telly world. We are always at the forefront of bringing...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Sai’s pain is misunderstood, Virat takes support from the Chavans
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' popular serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein will showcase a major twist....
Recent Stories
OMG! ‘Ishq Vishk’ fame actress Shenaz Treasurywala is diagnosed with This disease
OMG! ‘Ishq Vishk’ fame actress Shenaz Treasurywala is diagnosed with This disease
Latest Video