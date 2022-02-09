Hilarious! Comedian Kiku Sharda takes a funny jibe at Sumona Chakravarti, Read detailed story

Kapil Sharma makes his comeback with the third season of The Kapil Sharma Show from September 10 with some addition in the existing team

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 11:21
Hilarious! Comedian Kiku Sharda takes a funny jibe at Sumona Chakravarti, Read detailed story

MUMBAI : Actor Kiku Sharda teased his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sumona Chakravarti by saying that she was the centre of jokes in a new clip. Taking to its Twitter account, Sony TV shared a new promo from the upcoming season of the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma.

10th September har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje se, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein mohalle ki dhoban, Gudiya karwayegi sabke beech nok-joke pic.twitter.com/VNYQ27cd5x

— sonytv (@SonyTV) September 1, 2022

As the clip started, Sumona Chakravarti pointed at Kapil and said, "Dusri ki biwi yaad hai, khud ki biwi ko bhula baithe hai yeh Kapil looked at her with a shocked expression and said, "Kiski biwi (Whose wife)? I'm a bachelor, double XL bachelor."

Also Read: Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said

As Kiku Sharda laughed, Sumona told him, "Aare bandh kar apna generator (Hey, stop your generator). She then added, "Pati patni ke beech nok-jhok chalti rehti hai. Tum jao." Kiku replied, "Nok-jhok? Par yaha pe toh aapke upar sirf joke-joke horaha hai."

Sumona gave an irritated expression after Kiku made the comment. However, his remark made Kapil, permanent guest Archana Puran Singh, and the audience burst out in laughter.

Also Read:Exclusive! Post Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel, Shweta Tiwari, Adaa Khan, Manit Joura, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Vrushika Mehta to ENTER Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan?

In the upcoming season, Kapil will essay the role of Kappu Sharma, while Sumona will play his wife Bindu. Kiku will be seen as Gudiya, while Chandan Prabhakar is Kappu's friend Chandan. Fans will also see a new character, Maski, Chandan's wife. Roopmati is Kappu's mother-in-law, Sundarda is Kappu's father-in-law, Goli is Kappu's brother-in-law, Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is the locality's ‘splendour’ and Gharchoddas is ‘ustaadji’.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Television The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sumona Chakravarti Kiku Sharda Archana Puran Singh Comedy Nights with Kapil TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/02/2022 - 11:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anandi Baa Aur Emily: What! Emily gives a big surprise to Anandi Baa, what will be Baa’s reaction?!
MUMBAI : The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Shweta plays another game to distract Rishita
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan finally talks about the kind of relationship and bond he shares with Sumbul Touqeer Khan
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Imlie: High Point Drama! Aryan to take an account of business from Malini, This is what Imlie does
MUMBAI : Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Anupamaa: Emotional! Toshu gets to hold the baby girl in his hands for the first time
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EMOTIONAL! Kairav and Akshara get teary-eyed recollecting what happened in the past in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a leap in tonight's episode and the viewers can't keep...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a plush farmhouse at a whopping amount of Rs 19 crores in Alibag
Congratulations! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli buy a plush farmhouse at a whopping amount of Rs 19 crores in Alibag
Latest Video