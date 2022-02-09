Hilarious! Comedian Kiku Sharda takes a funny jibe at Sumona Chakravarti, Read detailed story

MUMBAI : Actor Kiku Sharda teased his The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Sumona Chakravarti by saying that she was the centre of jokes in a new clip. Taking to its Twitter account, Sony TV shared a new promo from the upcoming season of the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma.

10th September har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje se, #TheKapilSharmaShow mein mohalle ki dhoban, Gudiya karwayegi sabke beech nok-joke pic.twitter.com/VNYQ27cd5x — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 1, 2022

As the clip started, Sumona Chakravarti pointed at Kapil and said, "Dusri ki biwi yaad hai, khud ki biwi ko bhula baithe hai yeh Kapil looked at her with a shocked expression and said, "Kiski biwi (Whose wife)? I'm a bachelor, double XL bachelor."

As Kiku Sharda laughed, Sumona told him, "Aare bandh kar apna generator (Hey, stop your generator). She then added, "Pati patni ke beech nok-jhok chalti rehti hai. Tum jao." Kiku replied, "Nok-jhok? Par yaha pe toh aapke upar sirf joke-joke horaha hai."

Sumona gave an irritated expression after Kiku made the comment. However, his remark made Kapil, permanent guest Archana Puran Singh, and the audience burst out in laughter.

In the upcoming season, Kapil will essay the role of Kappu Sharma, while Sumona will play his wife Bindu. Kiku will be seen as Gudiya, while Chandan Prabhakar is Kappu's friend Chandan. Fans will also see a new character, Maski, Chandan's wife. Roopmati is Kappu's mother-in-law, Sundarda is Kappu's father-in-law, Goli is Kappu's brother-in-law, Ghazal (Srishty Rode) is the locality's ‘splendour’ and Gharchoddas is ‘ustaadji’.

Credit: Hindustan Times