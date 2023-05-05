HILARIOUS! Dilip Joshi aka Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal and Jalebi-Fafda are a Match Made in Heaven, here’s another proof

Jethalal Champaklal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi is an iconic character of a Kachchi businessman, who finds happiness in his family, friends, Gada Electronics and of course – Jalebi Fafda.
Jethalal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SAB TV is one of the most popular shows of all time. It is one of the few shows which has given name and fame not only to the leads but to the entire star cast. It has been entertaining the audience with wholesome doses of entertainment for a long time now.

The exquisite Gujarati breakfast item is a go-to for any Gujarati and all fans of Gujarati cuisine. Jethalal has maintained from the advent of the show that Jalebi and Fafda are his favorite and now, it seems like we have another proof for the same.

In a viral reel, Dilip Joshi became part of a trend where two contrasts are showcased and you just can’t seem to escape the other. Similarly, in an iconic way, Dilip Joshi played Jalebi-Fafda, trying to catch up with diet.

Check out this viral reel:

Thus, once again reinstating that Jethalal and Jalebi-Fafda go hand in hand. Also, one cannot forget the fancy dress competition during the earlier years of Taarak Mehta show, when Jethalal actually took up the attire of a jalebi.

Dilip Joshi has kept his promise to the fans to keep the laughter going and hasn’t failed them. They still adore the show and his character all the same.

What do you think of this reel?

Do you’ll agree that Jethalal and Jalebi-fafda are a match made in heaven?

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 05/05/2023 - 16:18

