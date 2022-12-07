HILARIOUS! Disha Parmar aka Priya EXPOSES the biggest PRANKSTER on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, also calls her co-star the ENTERTAINER

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are currently slaying in the roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The duo has collaborated for the second time after their successful show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

The viewers are in love with Disha and Nakuul's on-screen pairing and fondly refer to them as Raya.

Well, we all know that Disha and Nakuul have a gala time on the set amid the shooting.

A lot of fun pictures, videos and reels are shared by both of them which prove that their bond is everlasting.

We have often seen Disha and Nakuul getting candid about each other during the interviews and having some fun revelations about each other.

We came across a video where Disha has taken a hilarious dig at Nakuul.

Disha has called Nakuul one of the biggest pranksters on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 whereas she claimed that she never pranks anyone.

Furthermore, Disha also reveals that Nakuul also troubles people a lot on the set (obviously in a fun way) and that is an entertainer on the set.

Nakuul's reaction was quite hilarious hearing Disha's views on him.

Well, Nakuul seems to be a serious kind of a guy but he is fun-loving and all his co-stars have the same thing to say about him.

So, the next time you hear any pranks happening on the set, you can be sure that Nakuul is the mastermind behind it.

