HILARIOUS! Disha Parmar aka Priya EXPOSES the biggest PRANKSTER on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, also calls her co-star the ENTERTAINER

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta collaborated for the second time after their successful show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. The viewers are in love with Disha and Nakuul's on-screen pairing and fondly refer to them as Raya. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 07/12/2022 - 18:48
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are currently slaying in the roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. 

Well, we all know that Disha and Nakuul have a gala time on the set amid the shooting. 

A lot of fun pictures, videos and reels are shared by both of them which prove that their bond is everlasting. 

We have often seen Disha and Nakuul getting candid about each other during the interviews and having some fun revelations about each other. 

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Major Drama! Pihu questions Priya about the drama, Priya and Pihu to stay at the Kapoor Mansion here on

We came across a video where Disha has taken a hilarious dig at Nakuul. 

Disha has called Nakuul one of the biggest pranksters on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 whereas she claimed that she never pranks anyone. 

Furthermore, Disha also reveals that Nakuul also troubles people a lot on the set (obviously in a fun way) and that is an entertainer on the set. 

Nakuul's reaction was quite hilarious hearing Disha's views on him. 

Well, Nakuul seems to be a serious kind of a guy but he is fun-loving and all his co-stars have the same thing to say about him. 

So, the next time you hear any pranks happening on the set, you can be sure that Nakuul is the mastermind behind it. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCITING! Disha Parmar takes a 10-day break from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, flies to London with husband Rahul Vaidya ahead of their first wedding anniversary

Latest Video