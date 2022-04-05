HILARIOUS! Fans are calling Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram 'Jalkukda' and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has recently witnessed a new entry.

Actor Piyush Sahdev is seen as an investigation officer Krish Dixit who will be taking charge of Ram's father's accident case.

He has suspected foul play and wants to expose the exact reason behind this accident.

Krish's entry has recently happened in the show and it has already spiced up the drama.

Ram wants the case to be re-opened so that he can come to know the actual reason behind his father's death.

Well, Ram was quite surprised when he learned that Priya already knew Krish and he was her college crush.

Ram and Priya's relationship has reached another level where both feel insecure about each other on various occasions.

When Ram came to know about Krish and Priya's friendship, he went on to inquire about them.

Ram gathered details about Priya and Krish's college as he never knew where Priya had studied.

He discussed this with Aditya, Kunal, and Vikrant as well.

Ram said he wanted to know what kind of guys Priya was interested in.

The promo shows how Ram gets insecure and jealousy is clearly visible on his face and why not!

The viewers loved the promo and had some hilarious comments on Ram's jealousy.

Take a look:

Well, the viewers are in love with Ram's 'Jalkukda' approach and many have called him cute.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

