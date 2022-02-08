Hilarious! Fans boost Anuj Kapadia’s spirit with their unique suggestions and ideas, Read tweets

MUMBAI: ‘Anupamaa’ fans do not seem to be very happy with the increased focus on Vanraj and Malvika love track. They are missing moments between Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa.

They feel that the writers have lost the sense of logic which made the serial stand out in the first place. However, as ITV fans they have come up with fun ideas on what Anuj Kapadia could do now that he has no business left.

One user wrote, “I like hitting him with the belan part.. And then he realising the confession It will definitely drive some sense back ITV logic One head injury is always cured by another head injury So ye wala perfect hai,” while another user wrote, “What if other investors withdraw their money n create distance after knowing Anuj Kapadia has stepped down as the owner. The shares of the company will eventually fall. Mukku is mentally ill not the shareholders n investors. Mukku has no credibility in market.”

The third user who seems to be an urdent follower of MaAn wrote, “Anyone would like to join me to say LOUD N CLEAR.. SAME jaise Mukku ne Christmas k din kaha tha mere bhai ka haqq tha... Hai and hamesha rahega... Waise hi.... Yeh KAPADIA EMPIRE #MaAn ka tha MaAn ka hai aur hamesha rahega....”.

It's not just about the money It's about giving up without a fight Especially when you know what v intentions are Ur sis is in a damaged fragile state I wish he could put forth a proper fight #Anupamaa is with him,but his battles he has to face, can't quit,” wrote another user.

Anupamaa has enjoyed good viewership right from the start. People have loved the performances of the whole cast. Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa is also one of the highest paid actresses as of now!

Credit: BollywoodLife