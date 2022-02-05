Hilarious! Fans’ funny reactions to Kapil Sharma’s ‘Beard’ or ‘NO Beard’ post is surely unmissable

Kapil Sharma is well known as comedy king as has been ruling fans’ hearts with his limitless fun
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 10:13
Hilarious! Fans’ funny reactions to Kapil Sharma’s ‘Beard’ or ‘NO Beard’ post is surely unmissable

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently asked his fans for a very important suggestion. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of four photos of him, two with a beard and two without it. Sharing the selfie, he asked his fans whether he should keep the beard or go without it. And, the comedian’s fans had suggestions that would even leave him in splits.

Also Read: Aww! This is how Kapil Sharma made Sanjana Sanghi blush

Kapil wrote, “Beard or without beard? " While some netizens gave their genuine suggestion and others called him cute nonetheless, there was another section of fans who showed their creativity with the comments. One of them made fun of the way he clicked the photos and wrote, “Shadi me nye phone se pic lete hue uncle." Another netizen added, “Without face." “Lagta hai ye charo judva Bhai hai" joked another.

Kapil’s industry colleagues, too, expressed their opinions. Rapper Badshah wrote, “Jaise marji paaji."

Also Read: Blissful! Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath reunite with Bigg Boss fame Afsana Khan and her husband at a dinner party

Kapil Sharma is famous for his work on TV with shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Currently, he can be seen hosting The Kapil Sharma Show.

This year, he also had his Netflix Show I’m Not Done Yet. It premiered on the platform on January 28.

Credit: News 18

Television The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Comedy Nights with Kapil Family Time with Kapil Sharma Badshah Comedy Circus The Great Indian Laughter Challenge TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 10:13

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: No Escape! Revati comes with proof, Rudra forced to give her the contact details
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti to replace Star Bharat's Tera Mera Saath Rahe
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen ever since...
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how several...
OMG! Samrat stunned by Pakhi’s demand in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Ouch! Akshay Kumar doing stunts with a comb is a MUST WATCH
MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is a king of comedy and there's no denying that. The actor is super active on social media and...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Cheeru breathes his last
MUMBAI: The Monday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Sayuri coming to the temple for the...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma bags a movie titled Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga
Latest Video