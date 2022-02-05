Hilarious! Fans’ funny reactions to Kapil Sharma’s ‘Beard’ or ‘NO Beard’ post is surely unmissable

MUMBAI: Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma recently asked his fans for a very important suggestion. The Kapil Sharma Show host took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of four photos of him, two with a beard and two without it. Sharing the selfie, he asked his fans whether he should keep the beard or go without it. And, the comedian’s fans had suggestions that would even leave him in splits.

Kapil wrote, “Beard or without beard? " While some netizens gave their genuine suggestion and others called him cute nonetheless, there was another section of fans who showed their creativity with the comments. One of them made fun of the way he clicked the photos and wrote, “Shadi me nye phone se pic lete hue uncle." Another netizen added, “Without face." “Lagta hai ye charo judva Bhai hai" joked another.

Kapil’s industry colleagues, too, expressed their opinions. Rapper Badshah wrote, “Jaise marji paaji."

Kapil Sharma is famous for his work on TV with shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and Family Time with Kapil Sharma. Currently, he can be seen hosting The Kapil Sharma Show.

This year, he also had his Netflix Show I’m Not Done Yet. It premiered on the platform on January 28.

