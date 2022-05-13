Hilarious! Farah Khan takes a funny jibe at Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash’s reaction is unmissable

MUMBAI: Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to embrace the upcoming episode of game-based reality show ‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ and super host Farah Khan is all set to make sure that she puts Karan and Tejasswi in a tight spot and this video clip shared by fans give a glimpse of it.

In the video, Farah jokes that Karan hides Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandes’ message. She says, “Karan Jaqueline ke message rakhta hai hide, iss game me hai slide.” Both Karan and Tejaswwi react shockingly.

Also Read:Dhamaka! Bollywood trio Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan, and Farah Khan to judge Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10

Karan replies, “Farah ma’am aapke ghar me 3 hai, main choutha araha hu. Mujhe ghar me entry nahi milne wali.” (Farah ma’am, you have 3 kids in your home. I am the fourth one coming. I won’t get entry in the house.) to which Tejasswi agrees and replies, “Yes, isko entry nahi milegi.” (Yes, he won’t get entry). Karan calls out to Tejasswi saying, “Baby!”

During a fun banter, Haarsh Limbachiyaa showered Karan and Tejasswi with oodles of praise as the couple enjoys a massive fandom on social media with a popular hashtag, ‘#TejRan’, and are surrounded by paparazzi at all times.

Also Read:Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled on her latest video with Farah Khan, netizens judge her acting skills and suggest that she should not even be invited for award functions

Earlier, Bharti roasted him by joking, “Kya aapne ek banda rakha hai jo sabko call karke bulata hai?” When Karan responded by saying, “No”, , “Toh kya aap hi unko call karke bulate ho phir?” which left everyone in splits.

‘The Khatra Khatra Show’ is nearing its blockbuster finale episode after a highly successful run of almost two months now.

Credit: ETimes

