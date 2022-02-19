Hilarious! Find out Rakhi Sawant’s reaction when asked about her Swarovski necklace that she ensembles for bestie Afsana Khan’s wedding

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, the queen of entertainment flaunts a Swarovski neckpiece ahead of Afsana Khan’s wedding in Chandigarh. Yesterday, Bollywood’s fashion choreographer Rajeev Khinchi took to his Instagram a hilarious video where Rakhi Sawant was heard saying ‘Ghanta’ when asked about her alleged necklace.

In a viral video, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she’s going to Afsana Khan’s wedding. The entertainment queen was at the airport donning turquoise colour attire. She could be heard saying, “Look at my necklace, it’s soroski (Swarovski). I’m a soroski baby!”

In another clip, Rajeev Khinchi and Rakhi Sawant were be seen discussing the cost of the choker necklace. “All set for tonight? Ye jo tumne haar kharida hai, 1.5 crores ka jo leke baithi ho,” the choreographer could be heard saying.

To this, Rakhi interrupts and says, “1.5 crore ka nahi hai bhai, jhut kyu bolna. Ye toh soroski hai soroski”

Later, when Rajeev says the necklace is worth 100 crores, Sawant adds, “Ghanta 100 crore”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has been going through a tough phase ever since her separation with husband Ritesh. The actress revealed that her husband left her after growing legal issues due to his ex-wife. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant even ended up crying in front of the paparazzi.

Credit: koimoi



