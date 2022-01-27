HILARIOUS! GHKKPM's Sai-Mohit aka Ayesha and Vihan's BANTER is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and tops the TRP charts. The audience loves to watch the chemistry between Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss winners Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia to grace the finale show

Actor Vihan Verma is currently seen playing the character of Mohit Chavan. Sai Joshi played by Ayesha Singh. They share Bhabhi - Devar relationship on screen. This video will definitely leave you to laugh out loud. Look how Vihan and Ayesha banter with each other. Fans are very surprised to see their off camera bond and this funny gig.

Check out the video:

In the episode we see that Virat and Sayi sign the divorce papers and end their relationship. Moreover, Virat informs Shruti and feels Sai failed to understand him being unaware that she has taken a drastic step. Sai reveals to DIG that she and Virat were divorced for one year and in the interim he got married to Shruti and had a child. DIG is shocked to hear the same when Sai is telling all lies just to save Virat's job. DIG decides to give clean chit to Virat and keeps him back at work.

Also read: WOW! Anupama’s Malvika aka Aneri Vajani achieves this Major MILESTONE! Mohsin khan compliments her!

How will Virat react when he learns about Sai's move?

What will Virat's next decision be ?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com