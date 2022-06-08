Hilarious! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma recreates Tejasswi Prakash's this dialogue

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently one of the most popular shows on the small screen. The gripping plot has been keeping the viewers hooked to the television screens.



However, the show has been trending in the entertainment news big time of late. It is due to the trolling of the Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show's content. Neil and Aishwarya also get flak online for their characters and acting chops these days.



Amid this, the actors leave no stone unturned to keep their fans and followers entertained with their content on social media. The latest example is the goofy reel featuring Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi.



We all know that Aishwarya is pro at making reel videos and they are all usually hilarious. And this time, the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress recreated a reel video of Tejasswi Prakash's dialogue from Naagin 6. Tejasswi's Pratha who has taken the disguise of Kiara in the Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal starrer Naagin 6's reel about going on a walk at night has become a huge trend. Even Janhvi Kapoor made a reel on it. Aishwarya Sharma is always goofy with her reels and she did a great job at acing Kiara's expressions.



Aishwarya Sharma was not alone as her partner in crime was Sonali Kaku aka Sheetal Maulik. Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi also liked Aishwarya Sharma's reel video.



Take a look below.

