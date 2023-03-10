Hilarious! Here’s side of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant and actor Sheezan Khan that you don’t want to miss, check it out

MUMBAI :Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

The actor couldn’t continue with the show because the biggest controversy of his life hit him when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma had committed suicide on the sets of the show and owing to this case he spent almost two months in the jail.

The moment he was out on bail, he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and soon the actor became a part of the reality show.

In the show, Sheezan has been performing all the stunts so well and he is overcoming his fears, often being praised by Rohit Shetty.

Now Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he answered some hilarious questions in an interesting way.

Tell us 3 things that you do in washroom?

Brushing, washing my face, washing my hair.

Tell us 3 things you do in bedroom?

I have a TV in my bedroom so I watch TV, eat my food and change my clothes.

Tell us 3 things that you do in the dark?

Rubbing my eyes, stretching and yawning.

Tell us 3 things you do when your car is waiting on the signal?

Checking my phone, changing songs, look out through the window.

Tell us 3 things you do on bed?

I sleep, do crunches and playing with my dogs.

Tell us 3 things you do with your lips?

Giving flying kiss and kissing my dogs

Tell us 3 things you do with your fingers?

Cleaning my ears, snapping my fingers and ‘Ungli’ I don’t do to other people (laughing).

So this was our fun conversation with Sheezan Khan. Show us your love for the actor, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.