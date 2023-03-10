Hilarious! Here’s side of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant and actor Sheezan Khan that you don’t want to miss, check it out

Sheezan Khan has been impressing his fans and the viewers of Colors TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he is overcoming his fears and performing some daredevil stunts.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 14:39
sheezan

MUMBAI :Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was the main lead of the serial and his character was loved by the audience.

Also read - Must read! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Sheezan Khan opens up on being learning ever since he got the opportunity; Says ‘Qismat aapke darwaze mein ek hi baar dastak deti hai’

The actor couldn’t continue with the show because the biggest controversy of his life hit him when he was arrested and put behind bars as his co–star and alleged ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma had committed suicide on the sets of the show and owing to this case he spent almost two months in the jail.

The moment he was out on bail, he was offered the show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and soon the actor became a part of the reality show.

In the show, Sheezan has been performing all the stunts so well and he is overcoming his fears, often being praised by Rohit Shetty.

Now Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he answered some hilarious questions in an interesting way.

Tell us 3 things that you do in washroom?

Brushing, washing my face, washing my hair.

Tell us 3 things you do in bedroom?

I have a TV in my bedroom so I watch TV, eat my food and change my clothes.

Tell us 3 things that you do in the dark?

Rubbing my eyes, stretching and yawning.

Tell us 3 things you do when your car is waiting on the signal?

Checking my phone, changing songs, look out through the window.

Tell us 3 things you do on bed?

I sleep, do crunches and playing with my dogs.

Tell us 3 things you do with your lips?

Giving flying kiss and kissing my dogs

Tell us 3 things you do with your fingers?

Cleaning my ears, snapping my fingers and ‘Ungli’ I don’t do to other people (laughing).

Also read -Sheezan Khan: I have never run behind fame or money. I believe I have to do justice to whatever I do and put more than 100% effort into it

So this was our fun conversation with Sheezan Khan. Show us your love for the actor, in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors Sony Sab Sheezan Khan Alibaba Tunisha Sharma Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit Shetty TV news Jio Cinemas Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Falaq Naaz Shafaq Naaz Telychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 14:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Hilarious! Here’s side of Khatron ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant and actor Sheezan Khan that you don’t want to miss, check it out
MUMBAI :Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
Dhruv Tara: Oh No! Pukhraj Ji gets closer to identifying the voice behind the crimes
MUMBAI :Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Major Drama! Rohan threatens Veer of obtaining Shikhar’s custody at any cost
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal shares beautiful memories from the sets of Imlie, shares a heartwarming message for her co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, says, ''She is a super talented girl who knows her game very well''
MUMBAI : Astha Agarwal is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti's infertility revealed in front of Pushpa
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Vanshaj: Oh No! Bhoomi hesitate to transfer Yuvika to Mahajan hospital
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Navya Nanda
Trolled! "She is running as if she has to catch a local train" netizens troll Navya Nanda for her ramp walk
Latest Video
Related Stories
uorfi
Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed finally engaged?
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Revealed! Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan on one myth that people believe in about her, “...I’m always in a happy mood as if I cannot have a bad day”
Saavi Ki Savaari
Eye-Opener! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Fenil Umrigar on a social media trend she doesn’t approve of, “I don’t feel it’s right to peep into another actor’s life to know what’s going on there.”
Minal Bal
EXCLUSIVE! Minal Bal opens up on being a part of Lagnachi Bedi which was a Marathi remake of GHKKPM's first season; reveals why she took up this role and much more
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Check out the top three contestants of the show
Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim
Wow! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim give a glimpse of their new home ‘Shoaika House’, “Our wish is finally fulfilled”