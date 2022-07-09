Hilarious! Himesh Reshammiya reveals Neha Kakkar’s BIG secret during the virtual press conference of Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is all set to hit the screens soon with the latest season with the popular judges’ trio of Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Host Aditya Narayan, Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar were present at the virtual press conference of the show and were seen pulling each other's legs. During one of the conversations, Himesh pulled Neha's leg by saying that she always had her husband Rohanpreet Singh's photo on her table during shoot.

Also Read:Oops! Singer Neha Kakkar faces massive trolls by the netizens and the reason will leave you in splits

Teasing Neha Kakkar, Himesh said, "I am very excited about this season but I want to know from Neha Kakkar where is Rohu’s photo (husband Rohanpreet) which you would always have on your table while shooting for Indian Idol. Today, we are attending the virtual event press conference and I can't find the photo, where is the photo gone?"

Neha quickly responded, “There is no need for a photo, I am shooting from home today, so he is with me in the other room.”

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! Reena Roy and Neha Kakkar to grace Sony TV's Superstar Singer 2

She added Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are such great judges that they don’t let the morale down of any contestant or hurt them. ‘All three of them try our best to give the respect to the contestants that they deserve.’

Credit: Pinkvilla