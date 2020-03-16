Hilarious! This is how Ajooni’s character Rajveer has created an impact on Shoaib Ibrahim

 Shoaib recently conducted a question and answer session on Instagram and he answered a lot of fan questions on his new show and how he has the experience been on working for the serial.

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made a brilliant comeback to small screens after a protracted sabbatical.

The actor plays the lead role in the Film Farm television series Ajooni on Star Bharat. Along with Shoaib, Ayushi Khurana plays a major role in the programme.

On Instagram, Shoaib is quite active and frequently posts images and videos taken on set.

Audiences adore and value his vlogs with his wife, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, as well.

He has a chance to do something new on the show, and this time he has switched into action mode. He's played romantic parts before, so this is a wonderful break for him.

One question that caught our attention was when someone asked if being Rajveer has brought something in his personal life, he had a very witty reply to it.

He talked about strait that has rubbed off on him while playing Rajveer and that trait is quite hilarious. He answered that like Rajveer, even he has got the habit of saying the words, ‘Oye Oye’ frequently. Furthermore, he also mentioned how he addresses his co-stars with the same words.

Now, that quite a quirky trait to pick up from your on-screen character, isnt it?

The show meanwhile has the Baggas, who are already torturing Ajooni, being defended by Rajveer, who is doing everything in his ability to stop them. The surprising twist is that Rajveer is engaged in a life-or-death struggle for something.

What are your thoughts on Shoaib’[s portrayal of Rajveer? Tell us in the comments

