Hilarious! This is how Aman Gandhi aka Ayush harassed Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi | Deets Inside

Check out here in this article, why Rohit Suchanti is feeling sad after a hilarious fun act of Ayush aka Aman Gandhi.
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti rose to fame with his portrayal of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shaadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.

Recently, the actor took to his Instagram feed where he was seen doing a fun activity with his onscreen brother Aman Gandhi aka Ayush wherein Aman was harassing Rohit aka Rishi while drinking the water which he fountains on Ayush.

Rohit captioned the video as, “Paani toh peene deta yaar.”

Check out the glimpse here.

Well, in this video they both have crossed the levels of being hilarious.

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi’s lives.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

