HILARIOUS! This is how Disha Parmar reacted when she was asked to work on a SUNDAY for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

And now, Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

Well, apart from showcasing her professional life on social media, we have often seen Disha sharing some great personal life moments with her fans on Instagram.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

We have seen that Disha has made some funny reels too on Instagram.

However, her latest reel has caught everyone's attention.

Disha has posted a reel where she is mimicking how one would react if they have to work on Sunday.

Take a look:

Disha's expressions were apt and we all will be able to relate to it.

Well, actors have often spoken about how they don't have any fixed off while shooting for a TV show.

Sometimes they have also worked seven days a week.

What is your take on Disha's Instagram reel? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

