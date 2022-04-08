HILARIOUS! This is how Disha Parmar reacted when she was asked to work on a SUNDAY for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Disha has posted a reel where she is mimicking how one would react if they have to work on Sunday.DES: Disha has posted a reel where she is mimicking how one would react if they have to work on Sunday.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 11:11
HILARIOUS! This is how Disha Parmar reacted when she was asked to work on a SUNDAY for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress made a comeback with Ekta Kapoor's hit show's second season and the viewers have simply loved it.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is special for the viewers for another reason as it marked the reunion of Disha and Nakuul Mehta who had earlier starred in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

And now, Disha has become a household name and she is simply being lauded for her fine performance.

Well, apart from showcasing her professional life on social media, we have often seen Disha sharing some great personal life moments with her fans on Instagram.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. 

We have seen that Disha has made some funny reels too on Instagram. 

ALSO READ:  Whoa! This is the amount Kapil Sharma brought home for the season 3 of The Kapil Sharma Show, Check out

However, her latest reel has caught everyone's attention. 

Disha has posted a reel where she is mimicking how one would react if they have to work on Sunday.

Take a look:

Disha's expressions were apt and we all will be able to relate to it. 

Well, actors have often spoken about how they don't have any fixed off while shooting for a TV show. 

Sometimes they have also worked seven days a week. 

What is your take on Disha's Instagram reel? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Kapil Sharma to resume shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show from this date

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 08/04/2022 - 11:11

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BIG Update! Mumbai Police ask Instagram to take down Manvinder’s account after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death threats
MUMBAI: After Vicky Kaushal filed a complaint with the Santacruz Police in Mumbai alleging that he and his wife Katrina...
Anupamaa: Must Read! Anupama makes a big promise to Anuj and Anu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande to participate in the upcoming season?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster...
HILARIOUS! This is how Disha Parmar reacted when she was asked to work on a SUNDAY for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Disha Parmar is currently seen as Priya Ram Kapoor in Sony TV's hit drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The...
WHAT! Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi had to cut short her break for the show?
MUMBAI: Gulki Joshi popularly known as Haseena Malik from Maddam Sir recently took a break from the show to focus on...
Anupamaa: Woah! Kavya refuses to be like Anupama, speaks like the queen of the house
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
BIG Update! Mumbai Police ask Instagram to take down Manvinder’s account after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death thre
BIG Update! Mumbai Police ask Instagram to take down Manvinder’s account after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif receive death threats
Latest Video