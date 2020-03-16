Hilarious! This is how Karan Kundrra reacts to the Roka rumours with his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have managed to win hearts with their sizzling hot chemistry. The two manage to give major love goals and are inseparable.

Karan recently dismissed his roka rumours with his ladylove Tejasswi and said, 'Twitter par toh roka kya, mere bachche bhi ho chuke hain, 3-4 relationships bhi hain, shaadi toh pata nahi 2012 se kitni bar ho chuki hai. People keep talking about things on social media, but jab kuch hoga toh hum bata denge.”

“We haven’t thought about shaadi yet. We don’t have the time to think about it. She shoots for 12-13 hours for Naagin 6, and I have my things. We hardly get time to see each other, yeh sab toh baad ki baat hai. Even this time, when I returned from Delhi, she came to the airport to pick me up. Toh bas airport se ghar tak saath thay hum, and this is how we are managing,' he added.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors. He said that he does not want to do TV for now as he has several projects in his pipeline. He said that he has finished a film and it is from the makers of Mubarakan. Karan even hosted Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp.

